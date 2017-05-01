ASUS VivoPC X Latest News: Gaming Desktop Now Available

Asus has recently released its new compact and virtual-reality-ready desktop gaming PC —the ASUS VivoPC X.

(Photo: ASUSTeK Computer Inc.)A promotional photo of the Asus VivoPC X.

As advertised in the company's official website:

"ASUS VivoPC X is a stylish and elegant PC that's designed for immersive virtual reality entertainment. Powered by a 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 graphics, it delivers the performance you need and is fully-compatible with the latest VR headsets. The compact 5L chassis takes up minimal space — so you can put it under the table or beside your TV."

The VivoPC X is powered by an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor with an 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which could be upgraded to 16 GB, and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 3 GB graphics card. While Asus had originally intended to offer a 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD for primary storage as well as upgrade options for up to 2 TB, the system available on the shelf only comes with a 1 TB hard drive.

There is also a free M.2 slot available, but buyers must fill this slot themselves should they want the gaming desktop PC to have a faster storage option.

According to the Tech Report, though the VivoPC X has some measure of upgradability, it reportedly has more in common with a laptop rather than a compact desktop. For one, while the GTX 1060 is a card that can handle a VR system, it may also prove to be a limitation for this desktop PC as the years go by.

On the other hand, this compact desktop PC from ASUS also reportedly offers a good spread in terms of its input/output features, with four USB 3.0 parts, two USB 20 connectors, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. For its video output, the VivoPC X offers one DisplayPort port and two HDMI 2.0b ports.

Interested buyers can purchase the VR-ready Asus VivoPC X desktop PC system for the price of $799 in the United States.