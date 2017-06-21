ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe Release Date, Specs, Price News: Premium Ultraportable Laptop With Slim Bezels, Intel Kaby Lake Now Available

First unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe is now available to purchase.

ASUSA promotional image for the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe.

The Taiwanese electronics company's newest ultraportable laptop comes with a steep price tag of $1,699. However, what consumers get in return is a premium and luxurious device that is able to compete with the likes of the Apple MacBook and Microsoft's new Surface Laptop.

The ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe features a 14-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels and 178-degree viewing angles. The laptop's chassis is made from premium aerospace-grade aluminum with an ultra-fine spun-metal finish and diamond-cut edges. The luxe appearance of the device is further highlighted by a gold ASUS logo on the lid.

Apart from its appearance, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe has been built to be both lightweight and durable. It is only 12.9 mm thin and weighs 2.4 pounds with a form factor that is similar to the 13-inch laptops in the market. Moreover, the screen has ultra-narrow bezels that give users an expansive 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. For added protection, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel on top.

Inside, there is a seventh-generation 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7-7500U processor with 16 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 512 GB of solid state drive (SSD) memory. The laptop also comes with a cooling system with a copper-alloy heat pipe and a liquid-crystal-polymer fan to ensure optimal performance even under full loads.

Other notable features of the Windows 10 laptop include a built-in fingerprint sensor with support for Windows Hello password-free logins; a full-size backlit keyboard with a 1.2 mm key travel; a precision touchpad with multi-touch gestures and handwriting support; Harman Kardon speakers for high-quality audio; and a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

The thin-and-light laptop is equipped with a 46 Whr battery that provides up to 9 hours of battery life. With fast charging technology, it can be charged up to 60 percent in only 49 minutes.

The ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe is available to purchase on the ASUS eShop as well as retailers like Newegg, Amazon and B&H.