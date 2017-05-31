ASUS ZenBook Flip S Release Date, Specs News: Thinnest Convertible With 4K Screen and Kaby Lake Chips

ASUS opened the Computex event by introducing a new lineup of laptops, but one that caught the limelight was one of the thinnest convertibles yet called the ZenBook Flip S, and it sported a 4K screen and Kaby Lake chips.

ASUSPromotional image for the ASUS ZenBook Flip S.

Computex is an annual computer expo held in Taipei, Taiwan. This year, Computex began on May 30 and is scheduled to end on June 3.

Nowadays, laptop buyers give much importance to design and portability more than ever, and it was apparent with the latest laptop releases from other manufacturers. However, ASUS just got ahead of everyone in this area with the arrival of the ZenBook Flip S.

The ZenBook Flip S now holds the record for being one of the thinnest computers since the convertible laptop measures 10.9 millimeters. For comparison, the latest release from Microsoft, the Surface Laptop, is over 14 mm, while Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook are around 17 mm and 13.1 mm, respectively.

On the design of the ZenBook Flip S, the convertible laptop is built with aerospace-grade aluminum that contributes to its lightness (about one kilogram) and is promised to be 50 percent more durable than the typical metals used on computers.

Though the Kaby Lake chips have been around for some time now, it is still worth noting that the ZenBook Flip S arrives out of the box with either a 7th generation Intel Core i5-7200U (2.5 gigahertz to 3.1 GHz) or an i7-7500U (2.7 GHz to 3.5 GHz) processor.

Next to its built and performance, ASUS apparently made the extra effort to provide a more powerful 13.3-inch screen for the ZenBook Flip S. As mentioned, this convertible sports a 4K display or a 3,840 x 2,160 ultra high-definition resolution that allows for a 331 pixel per inch density and powered by an Intel HD Graphics 620 card. The ZenBook Flip S also boasts of an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio probably so users can make the most out of that 4K feature.

As for the other technical specifications, the ZenBook Flip S can support 8 GB or 16 GB of random access memory. There will also be several variants of storage capacity available from 256 GB, 512 GB up to 1 TB. This convertible laptop also supports the use of the ASUS Stylus.

The ASUS ZenBook Flip S' price starts at $1,099 while the release date has yet to be announced.