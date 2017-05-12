Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom Specs Review: Device Features New Dual Camera System and 5,000 mAh Battery

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom has just been revealed, and it promises to improve the original ZenFone Zoom, which was launched two years ago, in every way. The new ZenFone 3 Zoom continues to focus on mobile photography and battery life, much like its predecessor.

ASUSTeKA promo image for the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom with the description "12x Total Zoom Break through the distance barrier" on the phone's product page on Asus' official website.

Now on sale starting at $329, the new Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom has ditched the original 3x optical zoom, 13-megapixel single camera of the original ZenFone Zoom for a new dual camera system, according to The Verge.

A standout feature of the new ZenFone 3 Zoom is its battery. The company has somehow managed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery into the unit while making the device three millimeters slimmer than its previous iteration, as stated by Asus.

The new dual camera system as a whole is rated at 12 megapixels, and it features two imaging units with different specs. One of the lenses is an all-purpose F/1.7 aperture 25mm wide-angle lens. The second lens is 59mm with optical zoom that can go to 2.3x. Both imaging units are at 12 megapixels each, and Asus has added a Full Manual Mode for serious photographers to have full control of the phone's cameras, according to Android and Me.

Since the device focuses on mobile photography, the Zenfone 3 Zoom imaging software comes with support for the RAW image format included in the Android 7.0 update. A 13-megapixel front camera, a TriTech+ autofocus system and 4K video capture round out the imaging-related features of this capable mobile device.

For the price, the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom packs some decent hardware specs. For the display, the phone is equipped with a 5.5-inch Full High Definition (FHD) screen at a 1920 x 1080 resolution, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. A Snapdragon 625 System-on-Chip (SOC) powers the device. It has 3 GB of memory and storage that starts at 32 GB.

The phone runs on Android 6.0 and comes equipped with a microSD slot and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.