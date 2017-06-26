ASUS Zenfone 4 Max Specs: New Unit Passes Certifications

Recently, the Asus Zenfone 4 Max, which has made quite the impression online with its new features, has been rumored to launch in the coming weeks.

ASUS The next installment of the ASUS' Zenfone series is rumored to debut next month

According to reports, the Taiwan-based tech company, ASUS, is gearing up for the launch of its Zenfone 4 Max as it has already been spotted on various certification websites. The new handset is speculated to bear X00ID and ZC554KL model numbers. The product codes have recently passed the standards of several certification websites, such as SIG or the Bluetooth Special Interest Group and the WFA or the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Reports say that the Ministry of Industry of Indonesia (P3DN) has confirmed the certification of an ASUS smartphone. Although a particular unit was not mentioned, there is a pretty good chance that it is the ASUS Zenfone 4 Max.

Its battery is reportedly 4,850 mAh. Its rear camera features autofocus, face detection, touch focus, and HDR. Both of the device's cameras are expected to support 4K video recording. While fingerprint scanners are all the rage in the tech scene, it remains unclear if the upcoming ASUS device will come with such a feature.

Some reports suggest that the Zenfone 4 Max will have 32 GB of internal storage. It will also come with a 5.5-inch display plus an HD resolution feature. Its 3 GB RAM is operated by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430/435. More importantly, it will be powered by the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Zenfone 4 Max is expected to launch sometime next month. Rumor has it the Zenfone installment will first appear in Taiwan, with a price tag of $500.

ASUS has yet to confirm the aforementioned features and announce the Zenfone 4 Max's complete specs. Most probably, the company will withhold further details about its latest smartphone until its rumored release this July.

More updates should roll out soon.