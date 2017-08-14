Asus Zenfone 4 Specs, Release Date: Complete Features, Design of All 4 Models From Series Leaked

(Photo: Reuters/File) The Asus Logo is seen in this file photo. Reuters.

Asus is set to unveil four new handsets later this week, but in preparation for the big day, the company accidentally leaks each and every one of the Zenfone offerings.

The French website of the company showed images and the individual specs sheet for the Asus Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro and Zenfone 4 Max — all of which were retrieved by Android Police.

Based on the information obtained, the Zenfone 4 Max and the Zenfone 4 Selfie are the more budget-friendly options in this product line while the Zenfone 4 is the premium pick.

All four handsets will come with a 5.5-inch display but the Asus Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro will come with full high-definition (HD) active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panels while the other two have IPS screens with the same screen resolution.

The smartphones will offer up 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of expandable storage, except for the Asus Zenfone 4 Max, which will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage only.

In terms of power and performance, however, the Asus Zenfone 4 tops this department with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro will have the Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie has the less stellar Snapdragon 430 system on chip (SoC) while there was no information provided on what the fourth model's processor will be.

On to the imaging department, all handsets will have dual camera setups. Unsurprisingly, the Asus Selfie variants will get that treatment on the front.

The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Selfie 4 Pro will have two selfie snappers. The former has a 20 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor with a flash. The latter will get a beefier combo consisting of a 24 MP sensor and a 5 MP one. Both will have 16 MP rear-facing shooters.

The Asus Zenfone 4 will come with 12 MP and 8 MP sensors on the back while the selfie duties will be up to its 8 MP front-facing camera. The Zenfone 4 Max will get 13 MP and 5 MP pairing on its rear but with the same 8 MP sensor for selfies.

The biggest battery pack out of the four belongs to the Asus Zenfone 4 Max with a 4,100 mAh battery. The Zenfone 4 has 3,300 mAh while the Zenfone 4 Selfie gets a smaller 3,000 mAh pack. No word on the one on the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro.

With regard to the pricing, The Asus Zenfone 4 will come with a €499 price tag in France while the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro will be at €399.99. The cheapest will be the Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Zenfone 4 Max at €299.99 and €229.99, respectively.

It is to be noted that the same set of specifications for the Asus Zenfone 4 turned up in a recent Geekbench benchmark test.

The Asus Zenfone 4 models will be unveiled on Aug. 17.