Asus Zenfone AR News: World's First Daydream and Tango Capable Smartphone Now on Amazon

An unlocked version of the Asus ZenFone AR, the world's first Google Daydream VR and Tango augmented reality (AR) capable device, is now available in the U.S. starting at $599.

Facebook/ASUSph Promotional picture for Asus ZenFone AR

The ZenFone AR was recently made available for pre-order through Verizon. It costs $648. But for those who do not wish to be tied down to a monthly payment plan, the mobile device can always be purchased through Amazon.

The Asus unit comes with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1440, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. Tech enthusiasts can choose between two storage variants. One model has a 6 GB RAM and a 64 GB storage capacity, while the other has an 8 GB RAM and a 128 storage space. The unlocked version of the former has a price tag of $599, while the latter costs $699.

The smartphone has a 23 M PTriCam system on its rear camera. It also has a 3,300 mAh battery, which is long-lasting, allowing users at least an entire day's worth of usage in a single charge.

Furthermore, the Asus phone has the latest features. Aside from the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, users will be able to have the AR experience as it supports Daydream and Tango .

For the uninitiated, AR gaming displays an indirect view of a real-world environment but is augmented by computer-generator data. "Pokemon GO" is one instance of such.

After the initial setup in the ZenFone AR, Asus presents a way to experience Tango. Users only have to pan their device across the room and the mobile will present a forest.

The device comes with a pre-installed AR game called "Slingshot Island." Its gameplay is similar to that of "Angry Birds." Once initiated, a floating island will appear on the screen, and players will have to clear obstacles by using a slingshot. Gamers will have to walk back and forth in the room to adjust the aim of the slingshot.

The Asus ZenFone AR is now available on various online retailers.