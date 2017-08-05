Asus ZenFone AR Review: Everything to Know

Facebook/ASUSph Asus ZenFone AR unlocked starts at US599.

The smartphone market has seen a lot of changes in the past decade. Processors have become faster and cameras are better. And in a bid to introduce something new and at the same time turn heads toward its direction, Asus has announced that the ZenFone AR has been released for consumers looking to have something more competitive than simply making everything better.

According to reports, a lot of hype was raised over the tech giant's newest flagship smartphone as the Asus ZenFone AR is the second to have support for Google's Tango augmented reality (AR) technology, which gives consumers a composite view of the real world. It comes after the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and is the first high-end device to have the aforementioned technology. Given what it can offer, the Asus ZenFone AR is priced at $599 for the 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage, and $699 for the 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

If consumers would like to know more about the Asus ZenFone AR before deciding to get it, Gadgets 360 has much to say about it. According to its review, the pros of the Asus ZenFone AR is the fact that it really offers AR well compared to its predecessor. It is also daydream-ready as the tech giant claims that it has a 1ms refresh rate and 2ms persistence, which means it gives quite a smooth experience of virtual reality (VR). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 performs quite well, but the phone heats up after using the AR feature.

All in all, there might be phones out there that offer better specs for consumers not looking to experience AR. However, for those who would like to show it off or get a general feel of what it is for various reasons, the Asus ZenFone AR might just be the right choice for a phone.