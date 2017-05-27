Asus ZenFone AR Specs, Features: First Smartphone to Have AR and VR Technologies Will Be an Exclusive with Verizon

Asus will be launching the first-ever smartphone to be equipped with both the Tango AR and Daydream VR technologies. ZenFone AR is also confirmed to be exclusively provided by Verizon in the United States.

The first ever smartphone to be equipped with both Google's Tango AR, a mobile augmented reality platform, and Daydream VR, a virtual reality platform for Android, will be coming to the market soon.

The Tango AR platform allows a device to draw out the user's position in relation to surrounding places and objects without the help of GPS or other tools. This will enable developers to explore indoor navigation, 3D mapping, environmental recognition, and other similar AR experiences through application development.

The Daydream VR platform supports VR applications.

Google's AR and VR technologies will surely give ZenFone AR users new ways to be entertained. However, there will be no interplay between the two technologies on the ZenFone AR.

Asus confirmed with a press release on May 18 that the ZenFone AR will be exclusive with Verizon in the United States. Verizon is anticipated to launch the new ZenFone AR this summer.

The Asus ZenFone AR is equipped with the Android 7.0 Nougat with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, Johnny Lee, head of Google Tango, confirmed. It also comes with a 5.7-inch screen with a WQHD resolution and super AMOLED technology to support 3D and VR effects.

The Tango AR platform will provide the ZenFone AR with motion tracking, depth perception, and area learning. Future Zenfone AR users should also look forward to maximizing their Tango AR platforms because there are over 100 applications on Google Play that are compatible with the technology.

More details about the release of the Asus ZenFone AR are expected to be out soon.