Ataribox News and Updates: Everything to Know About Specs and Release Date

Facebook/atariboxofficial Ataribox to arrive in two versions, one in wood and one in black/red.

This year is quite possibly the most exciting time for the gaming community. With the recent conclusion of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), gamers are now aware that there is a lot in-store for them. Among these treats is Atari's new console, which was previously teased back during E3, and recently people were able to get a first look at the tech company's newest console.

Atari has teased about the console in the weeks following the expo, and fans know that it will be inspired by the classic, wood-housed Atari 2600. The Ataribox looks classically cool, with its ribbed lines and black and red design. According to reports, the mystery console will be including an SD support, an HDMI port, and four USB ports. Furthermore, it will have another variant, which is made of wood. Speculations of its capabilities reveal that the Ataribox may be similar to an NES and SNES classic, which means that it can play old titles on modern hardware.

There is not much to know about the Ataribox as the company has only given out a few details since the plan was unveiled at E3. Fans are of course clamoring for more teasers, and Atari has responded in a statement.

"We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, features, pricing, timing etc. We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so. There are a lot of milestones, challenges and decision points in front of us in the months ahead. We'll be giving you lots more information and status updates as we progress, and we are thrilled to have you along for the ride!" said Atari.

The Ataribox is yet to have a release date, but fans are expecting to get their hands on it before the year ends.