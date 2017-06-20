Atheist Richard Dawkins Calls Islam 'The Most Evil Religion in the World'

Prominent atheist author and evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins still believes that all religions are "bad," but that the "most evil" of them all is Islam.

(PHOTO: REUTERS FILE) Richard Dawkins says although Islam is the "most evil" religion, not all Muslims are evil.

Speaking recently at a science festival in Cheltenham, England, the 76-year-old author of the new book "Science in the Soul" said, "it's quite apparent that at present the most evil religion in the world has to be Islam," The Telegraph reported.

However, Dawkins qualified his statement by saying that not all Muslims are evil, adding that many Muslims actually suffer from Islam more than anyone else.

"They suffer from the homophobia, the misogyny, the joylessness which is preached by extreme Islam, ISIS and the Iranian regime," he said.

Because Islam "is a major evil in the world," he said people have to fight it. But he said this is not done by shutting Muslims out of the country as what U.S. President Donald Trump wants. "That's draconian, that's illiberal, inhumane and wicked," he said.

This is not the first time that Dawkins has excoriated Islam. In 2015, he blasted the leftist apologists of Islamist extremism, including those in the media, for turning a "treacherous" blind eye to the abominable human rights abuses carried out by Muslim radicals worldwide, The Gospel Herald recalled.

"Regressive left turns treacherous, blind eye on misogyny & homophobia because they absurdly think Islam must be 'respected' as a 'race,'" he said.

Just last year, he once again criticized the media for claiming that the atrocities carried out by Islamist extremists have "nothing to do with religion," referring in particular to the Easter Sunday massacre in Lahore, Pakistan that killed 70 Christians, mostly women and children.

Commenting on this on Twitter, Dawkins quoted the Muslim perpetrators of the attack as saying, "We have carried out this attack to target Christians who were celebrating Easter."

"Ah, nothing to do with religion, then," he sarcastically quipped.

In 2010, Dawkins remarked that "Christianity may actually be our best defense against aberrant forms of religion that threaten the world," according to Breitbart.

"There are no Christians, as far as I know, blowing up buildings. I am not aware of any Christian suicide bombers," he wrote in a text message that went viral on social media.

"I am not aware of any major Christian denomination that believes the penalty for apostasy is death," he added.

Dawkins reasoned that terrorists do not base their actions on the teachings of Jesus Christ as he expressed his belief that Christianity could offer an antidote to Islamist extremism.