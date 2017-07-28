Atlanta Braves Interested in Sonny Gray; Athletics Want Ronald Acuña in Return

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/NickB149) Sonny Gray with the Oakland Athletics in 2015.

Since they are likely out of the playoff race, the Atlanta Braves are on the lookout for long-term assets as they continue to build toward the future.

The team traded Jaime García and Anthony Recker to the Minnesota Twins for pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa earlier this week, and now they are looking to acquire an established starting pitcher who is under team control for multiple years.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman has reported that the Braves are getting more involved in trade talks involving the Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray, and MLB.com's Jon Morosi said his source confirmed that the Braves are in the mix. However, he added that the Athletics want top outfield prospect Ronald Acuña in return for the pitcher.

In 16 starts this season, Gray is at 6–5 with a 3.43 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.18 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 94 strikeouts and 30 walks in 97 innings pitched.

Injuries have been a concern earlier this season, but Gray is still one of the top pitchers available on the trade market. He is under club control through 2019 and he is eligible for arbitration in the next two seasons.

Gray would be a great addition for the Braves if he stays healthy. However, the Braves will have to think long and hard if he's worth trading away Acuña.

Acuña is one of the top prospects in the minors. In fact, MLB.com has him ranked in the top 10 in their prospects list. The Venezuelan outfielder is only 19 and he's going to be an important piece in the team's future.

If the Braves refused to give up Acuña for José Quintana, they likely wouldn't include him in any trade talks involving Gray either.

Fortunately, the Braves have one of the top farm systems in Major League Baseball and they can offer other prospects in trades.