Atlanta Braves MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Jim Johnson and R.A. Dickey on Revocable Waivers

(Photo: WikimediaCommons/Keith Allison) Jim Johnson with the Atlanta Braves in 2015.

The Atlanta Braves were very active on the trade market back in May when they acquired infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from the Minnesota Twins for relief pitcher Kevin Chapman. They also brought in first baseman Matt Adams later that month in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for first base/third base prospect Juan Yepez.

But aside from trading pitcher Jaime García and catcher/first baseman Anthony Recker to the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa last month, the Braves didn't really do much else to improve the roster while they slid further behind in the National League wild-card race. They also decided to stand pat at the nonwaiver trade deadline.

However, now that the deadline has passed, it's time for the waiver trade period to begin and the Braves seem to be planning something.

According to Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com, the Braves have placed right-handed pitchers R.A. Dickey and Jim Johnson on revocable waivers.

If a team claims either one of them, the Braves will have the option to discuss a deal with that team or they can simply let the team acquire the player without asking for anything in return — just like a normal waiver. If they pass through waivers unclaimed after 48 hours, the Braves will be allowed to trade him to any other team in the league.

Of course, teams often do this to their players to gauge interest, so Dickey and Johnson aren't necessarily going to be dealt. The Braves can always take them off of waivers if they want to, but this is an interesting move because both right-handers have been drawing trade interest before the deadline.

Johnson is a solid reliever who has a team-friendly contract, and Dickey is having a good season so far. Contenders who are still looking to add bullpen depth will probably give both of them a long look.