Atlanta Falcons NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Dwight Freeney Wants to Rejoin the Team

Dwight Freeney doesn't want to hang up his cleats just yet.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Dwight Freeney with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the veteran defensive end said he's interested in playing next season and he added that the Atlanta Falcons were interested in bringing him back as well.

"I've already been talking to the coaches and going back and forth here and there with the draft picks and free agents. That line of communication is still very open. They say they're still very interested," Freeney said during the interview, according to Sporting News.

"I'm planning to reach out to them here soon and hopefully we both believe they want me back and playing for them," he continued.

If the Falcons won the Super Bowl, Freeney might have seen it as a sign to walk away from the sport. But since they lost, he wants to make another run at the title.

"I was kind of undecided before, but as it got closer, I was saying to myself, 'Winning the Super Bowl and leaving would feel amazing to me,'" he said.

There's already a logjam at defensive end, but the Falcons could use someone like Freeney on the squad.

Freeney's numbers weren't that great last season, but he could still play at a high level in this league. In fact, he played really well in the Super Bowl.

Aside from his contributions on the field, Freeney has been a positive influence on Vic Beasley. He's the perfect mentor for up-and-coming players like Takkarist McKinley and he will continue to provide veteran leadership, especially on defense.

The Falcons came so close to winning and they had a 21–3 lead at halftime. Unfortunately, the entire team collapsed in the second half and they would walk off the field knowing that they let this one slip away.

There's always next season, though, and they will be back with a vengeance.