Atlanta Falcons NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Falcons Express Interest in Sean Lissemore

The Atlanta Falcons already have a stacked defensive line with Dontari Poe, Grady Jarrett, Jack Crawford, Ra'Shede Hageman and Courtney Upshaw on their roster, but it seems they are still looking to add more depth at defensive tackle.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Yk Yk Yk)Georgia Dome, home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons from 1992 to 2016.

According to NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, the Falcons brought Sean Lissemore in for a workout on Wednesday.

Lissemore was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2010 draft and he played with them for three years before he was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers. Lissemore didn't play a single game with the Chargers last season. In fact, he hasn't played since he was placed on the injured reserve list in December 2015 due to a shoulder injury. In 69 career games, Lissemore had 6.5 sacks, 135 tackles and one interception.

He would bring a lot of experience to the Falcons' defensive line if he is signed and he would probably compete for the backup nose tackle role.

"Lissemore, if he joined the roster, would be the de facto fourth or fifth defensive tackle (depending on whether they view Crawford as purely an inside guy), and thus would not be called upon to do much unless the team suffered an injury," The Falcoholic's Dave Choate said in his report.

"He's a solid, experienced player, however, and the Falcons can always use more of those," he added.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Caplan has reported that the Falcons also hosted Andrew Gardner on Wednesday. The guard was with the San Francisco 49ers last season. He was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2009 draft and he has bounced around the league since then playing for six different teams.

The Falcons also signed center/guard Cornelius Edison on Wednesday. He played for the Chicago Bears last season. Reginald Davis III was released by the team.