Atlanta Hawks Interested in Restricted Free Agent Nerlens Noel

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Patriarca12) Nerlens Noel with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015.

Weeks before the start of the free agency period, pundits and casual observers alike talked about how Nerlens Noel was going to get multiple max offers from his suitors around the league. Well, that hasn't happened yet.

It's been a week after the start of free agency and Noel has yet to receive an offer sheet from any team. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to match any offer the center receives on the open market. However, it looks like the Atlanta Hawks may want to test their resolve to hang on to him.

According to HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy, the Hawks have expressed interest in signing Noel, but he didn't say if they have extended an offer sheet to the restricted free agent.

Right now, the Hawks don't really have the cap room to give him a max offer sheet unless they part ways with Jamal Crawford. The team is still looking for a trade partner for the newly acquired guard, but they may have to consider a buyout if they can't find any takers.

Noel is an intriguing target because of his high upside. He has the athleticism and strength to anchor the defense, and he's also mobile enough to keep up with guards on the perimeter. He has a limited ceiling for growth on offense, but he has the potential to become one of the top defensive players in the league.

Of course, the Hawks should remember that Noel has battled injuries in his first few seasons in the league. He even sat out what would have been his rookie season in 2013–14.

The question is, should the Hawks waste their time chasing a player that the Mavericks have no intention of letting go?

The Hawks can make the Mavericks sweat a bit by offering Noel the max. But at the end of the day, the Mavericks are still expected to bring him back no matter the cost.