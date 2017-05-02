Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Paul Millsap Likely to Opt Out This Offseason

Observers have long believed that Paul Millsap would opt out of his contract this summer and test the open market.

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) grabs a loose ball against Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) in the third quarter of their game at Philips Arena, April 9, 2016.

Well, the All-Star forward has finally confirmed that he's likely to forego the remaining year in his contract and become a free agent, but he said he prefers to stay in Atlanta.

"Eventually I probably will opt out, yes. But I want to be here. I think talks have been pretty good, so we'll see what happens," Millsap said, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Hawks president/head coach Mike Budenholzer also confirmed that bringing him back is one of the team's top priorities this offseason.

"Without a doubt what is best for us is to keep Paul. We've got to do everything we can to make that happen. I think that is our intention. Free agency is not an easy thing for the player or for the organization. There are a lot of things that go into it. We are incredibly optimistic and incredibly committed to Paul," Budenholzer said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Hawks' chances of re-signing him are actually quite good since Millsap happens to enjoy his time with the team. They can also offer him the most money, so there are a lot of reasons for him to stay.

There's one problem, though. The Hawks just don't have enough firepower on their current roster to unseat the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. And they don't have the cap space to sign any of the top free agents this summer either. Will Millsap stick around even though he may never win a title with the Hawks?

A number of analysts have pointed out that Millsap may sign with a contender instead for less money if it gives him a better chance to win. The Hawks better hope that he really likes the situation in Atlanta, otherwise they may see a key member of the team leave via free agency for the second year in a row.