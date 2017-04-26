Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Re-signing Paul Millsap Is the Hawks' Top Priority This Offseason

Paul Millsap is going to be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer if he opts out of the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Teams that are looking for a versatile forward who works to fit in any system will go after him once he hits the open market, but Hawks owner Tony Ressler is going to do everything he can to re-sign the four-time All-Star.

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) drives against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) and center Tyler Zeller (44) in the second quarter of their game at Philips Arena, April 9, 2016.

"We love Paul Millsap. We are trying to re-sign him. We want him to stay here. We think he is a really special player and a special person that we want on our team and in our locker room and we are going to make every effort imaginable to keep him," Ressler said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Millsap was reportedly placed on the trading block earlier this year before they pulled him out of the market a week later. The forward even had a meeting with Hawks team president/coach Mike Budenholzer when word got out that they were trying to trade him.

Observers thought the Hawks would really try to move him to get something in return because they were afraid of losing him in free agency. But instead of trading him, they decided to take the risk and keep him for the rest of the reason.

"Yes, I was told people call and people ask. We are in the Paul Millsap business. At least we are trying our best to be. Our job is to try to make him want to be here, both financially and emotionally," Ressler replied when he was asked about the trade rumors surrounding Millsap before the trade deadline.

Pundits believe that Millsap will likely opt out of his contract this summer, but there's a good chance that he will be back since the Hawks have his Bird rights and they can offer him the most money.