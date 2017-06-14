Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Expected to Select a Frontcourt Player at No. 19

Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise for basketball fans who have been following the Atlanta Hawks.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mike Gonzalez)Philips Arena prior to a Hawks game vs the Phoenix Suns.

According to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks are expected to use their 19th overall pick to draft a big man.

"I spoke to several players who came in for workouts last week and several related that feedback from front office personnel," Vivlamore wrote in his report.

"For them it's kind of strategic. It's whatever their team needs at this point. They said right now at that 19 spot, their first priority is a big right now. It's also who falls to that spot. They said they are extremely interested in me and we'll see how it goes," North Carolina's Justin Jackson said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

With Paul Millsap, Ersan Ilyasova, Mike Muscala and Kris Humphries all set to hit the open market once the free agency period begins, Dwight Howard happens to be the only big man under contract next season. The Hawks really need to add some frontcourt depth this offseason in case some of their free agent frontcourt players don't return.

Vivlamore said he spoke with Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk and he was told that the team was also exploring the possibility of trading up in the draft. Schlenk also noted that the Hawks were targeting nine players with their pick in the first round.

Now, who could those be? Well, Vivlamore has an interesting list of possible candidates.

Lauri Markkanen probably won't slide down all the way to 19th. If he does, the Hawks will probably give him a long hard look. Or maybe they can trade up for him. Markkanen still needs time to develop his overall game, but he's a high-upside prospect.

Zach Collins, John Collins, Ike Anigbogu, Harry Giles, Jarrett Allen, Justin Patton and T.J. Leaf have their strengths and weaknesses, but they are solid players. Ivan Rabb is also an option with the 31st overall pick.