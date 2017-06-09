Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team to Work Out North Carolina's Justin Jackson on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks actually have a pretty deep wing rotation last season with Tim Hardaway Jr., Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha, Taurean Prince, DeAndre' Bembry and Mike Dunleavy. However, Hardaway and Sefolosha are free agents this summer.

While the Hawks can match any offer sheet Hardaway receives, they are still going to do their due diligence and check out some of the top wing prospects in this year's draft class. And one of them will be in town later this week.

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported that Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year Justin Jackson is scheduled to work out for the Hawks this Friday.

Jackson is an interesting prospect for the Hawks because of his potential as a two-way player. He has always been a scorer with a well-rounded offensive game, and he should be able to hold his own on defense if he takes full advantage of his height (six-foot-eight) and length (six-foot-eleven wingspan).

Jackson could have entered the draft last year, but he decided to return to North Carolina for one more year because he thought he wasn't ready for the National Basketball Association (NBA). He continued to work on his game this past season and under his leadership, the Tar Heels went on to capture their sixth National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament title in April.

This time, Jackson knows that he's ready for the pros and he's one of the most NBA-ready prospects available in the draft.

The Hawks should really consider selecting him if he's still on the board once they are on the clock with the 19th pick of the draft. He'll be a great addition to the team.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's Luke Kornet is working out for the Hawks on Thursday. Kornet is a seven-foot-one center/forward with a decent stroke beyond the three-point line. He's projected as a probable second-round pick.