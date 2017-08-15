'Atlanta' Season 2 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Donald Glover Says Sophomore Season Is Coming Soon

Facebook/AtlantaFX A promotional image for "Atlanta" on FX.

With "Atlanta" season 1 having concluded last year in November, fans of the critically acclaimed comedy series started to worry about the show's fate as there has been limited update regarding season 2 these past few months.

However, it has now been confirmed by Donald Glover that the making of the sophomore season is almost wrapping up.

The actor and show creator recently revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 1 that filming for the second season of "Atlanta" is almost finished.

"I'm not the type of person to rush anything," Glover said. "I feel like if you rush it, you'll start to get something you don't want and then you start to question why you even liked it. I'm not gonna make anything until it's ready. But to be completely honest, it's almost ready. I'm pretty happy with a lot of the things, and I think it's better than the first season," he added.

One of the reasons why the release of "Atlanta" season 2 has been delayed is because of Glover's involvement in the upcoming "Han Solo" Star Wars anthology film. He has been cast as the young Lando Calrissian, a major character in the life of the young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Apart from this, Glover is also working on other high-profile projects, such as a "Deadpool" animated series on FX and voicing Simba in "The Lion King" live-action remake.

Last year, "Atlanta" made it to the top, winning two Golden Globe Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards, a Producers Guild of America Award, an American Film Institute Award, and a NAACP Image Award. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, the show also received a Peabody Award in a New York City ceremony.

No premiere date has been set for "Atlanta" season 2, but FX has announced that it is most likely to happen in 2018.