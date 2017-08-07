Atlus Will Release Two 'Persona' Dancing Spinoff Games Next Year

YouTube/atlustube A still from the teaser video for "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" featuring characters Joker, Ryuji, Ann and Makato.

Atlus, the developer of famous role-playing video game franchise "Persona," has recently announced that a couple of dancing-themed spinoff games will be released next year.

P Studio, an internal development team of Atlus, is also attached in the making of the spinoff titles.

The two dancing-themed spinoffs are based on main games "Persona 3" and "Persona 5" and they are to be titled "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night," respectively.

As of now, Atlus has only confirmed that the games will be available on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. Meanwhile, it is slated to launch in the spring of 2018 in Japan. It is still yet to be confirmed whether Atlus will release the game in North America.

Atlus has also released short teaser videos for "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" but these did not include details on the gameplay mechanics or background story of the spinoffs.

The trailers only previewed familiar characters - namely Junpei, Yukari and Aigis from "Persona 3" and Joker, Ryuji, Ann and Makato from "Persona 5" - while showing off some killer dance moves.

Avid "Persona" fans will also notice that the respective animations of the upcoming dancing-themed spinoffs, as shown in the trailers, largely resembles the main titles where they are based from.

Meanwhile, Engadget speculates that P Studio is most likely going to treat these spinoffs like they did in previous dancing-themed games like the "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" released in 2015 for PS Vita as well. Thus, they are expecting the developers to use the same soundtrack from "Persona 3" and "Persona 5" and will be rearranged to sound more like dance music.

Aside from "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night," Atlus has also announced a new installment in the franchise titled "Persona Q2." It will serve as a successor to the 2014-released game "Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth."

"Persona Q2" will be released on Nintendo 3DS.