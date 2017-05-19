'Atomic Blonde' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Theron Overwhelmed by Viewers' Response; on Her Intimate Scene with Sofia Boutella

Charlize Theron stars as the lead in the upcoming "Atomic Blonde," and felt overwhelmed by the viewers' response at a pre-screening. Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress shares her thoughts on her steamy scene with co-star Sofia Boutella.

Theron stars as an undercover MI6 agent named Lorraine Broughton in the upcoming film "Atomic Blonde," directed by David Leitch. The film — which is based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart's "Atomic Blonde: The Coldest City" — follows Lorraine while investigating the killing of a fellow agent in Berlin during the Cold War, along with gathering leads about a list of missing double agents.

"Atomic Blonde" was pre-screened at the SXSW Film Festival in March, where viewers gave positive reactions toward the film. This caused Theron to tear up during the post-screening Q&A.

"I'm 41 and I'm in an action movie that people really responded to. That's a lot, especially for someone who was told throughout her career that she wouldn't work after 40," Theron shares.

The Hollywood actress also reveals how she endured the tough trainings she went through just to achieve her character in full potential.

"I had eight amazing fight trainers who basically just made me puke every single day, and I'm very thankful to them."

Aside from the '80s punk theme and the intense action scenes, one of the things viewers can look forward to in "Atomic Blonde" is the love affair that Theron's Lorraine has with a French agent named Delphine, portrayed by "Mummy" and "Kingsman" star Boutella.

Leitch shares that the love affair between the two agents is not "about being provocative;" rather, it is about highlighting that spies will do what they need to do to get the information they need.

"And when you are a character like Lorraine, she will find her intimacies and her friendships in small doses, with anyone she can. Those moments of real [connection] are so few and far between; she even questions whether or not they are real," the director reveals.

"Atomic Blonde" will premiere on July 28.