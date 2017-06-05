'Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates Announced for Nintendo 3DS

A new "Attack on Titan" game is coming to the Nintendo 3DS. Spike Chunsoft is working on the follow-up to "Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains" initially released in 2013.

(Photo: Spike Chunsoft)The Japanese promotional banner for "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates."

Titled "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates," the game is set for release this year in Japan. There are no details yet in terms of the plot and gameplay.

Not much has been revealed about the game yet, but Spike Chunsoft has already put up a teaser page dedicated to the sequel, in which news and details about it should be revealed in the months to come.

However, "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" is expected to be released in the region as well. If it is anything like "Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains," fans in the west will have to wait several months to be able to experience it.

Details about the game are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to be very much like the first game. "Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains" allowed players to take on the role of the characters from the hit manga series by Hajime Isayama, "Attack on Titan."

It came with a story mode, in which gamers played the role of a member of the elite Scout Regiment tasked to protect the walls from the Titans. There was also an online co-op mode that allowed players to experience it all with friends.

The reviews for the first installment were not beaming so Spike Chunsoft is expected to step up its game in "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates."

Reviews on Metacritic put "Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains" at 46 out of 100 while IGN gave it a score of 4.9 out of 10. Venture Beat went so far as to describe it as a "giant disaster."

The fact that the series is based on a bestselling manga series, which has spawned a successful anime that continues to increase the fanbase, the game side of things is not doing well as it is supposed to. Fans hope that "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" will turn the tide.