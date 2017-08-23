'Attack on Titan 2' News: Sequel to 'Wings of Freedom' Announced

(Photo: Koei Tecmo) A screenshot from "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom."

Those who just cannot get enough of "Attack on Titan" would love to know that a sequel to the original game based on the hit anime is coming.

The follow-up to the first installment, "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom," will be out early next year. Naturally, it will cover the events that took place in the anime's second season.

Currently dubbed as "Attack on Titan 2," the upcoming game will once again be developed by Omega Force with Koei Tecmo taking on the publishing duties.

The sequel will take the "fast-paced action" to new heights and will introduce "abundance of new mechanics." Despite the new features, however, one thing will still remain in the sequel.

Just like "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom," the title will also feature the Omni-Directional Maneuver Gear in taking out the horrifying Titans.

A trailer for "Attack on Titan 2" was released along with the announcement and Koei Tecmo promises to reveal more information about the game "in the coming weeks."

This comes as good news to fans who want "Attack on Titan" 24–7. After all, the second season of the "Attack on Titan" just finished and left viewers all sorts of emotions.

Just like the freshman run, things got bloody with several characters biting the dust for the cause. Eren is forced to step up as new and deadlier Titans lurk, waiting for the right time to attack.

Fans can expect "Attack on Titan 2" to be full of action, drama and suspense once again with Eren likely playing a bigger role in it, at least based on the events of the second season of the anime.

With regard to the anime, fans are already looking forward to the third season. Many hope that the wait will not be as long as or longer than the one for the sophomore run.

Those who have been following the manga by Hajime Isayama would know that "Attack on Titan" season 3 will drop some serious bombshells regarding the biggest mysteries in the franchise — how the Titans came to exist.