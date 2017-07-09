'Attack on Titan' Chapter 95 Introduces Ninth Shifter Warhammer Titan

Facebook/AttackOnTitan Chapter 95 of 'Attack on Titan' talks about the Warhammer Titan.

Fans are one step closer to meeting the ninth Titan Shifter, as the latest chapter of "Attack on Titan" (also known as "Shingeki no Kyojin") delved into the Great Titan War and the Teiber family's involvement.

Chapter 95 was recently released and gave fans a taste of the Warhammer Titan. The actual Titan itself and its shifter were not revealed, though the chapter brought more insight into the Teiber clan.

"100 years ago, in the Great Titan War, they were the first noble family to raise the banner of revolution against King Fritz," Zeke described the Teiber clan (via Comicbook.com). "As honorary Marleyans, although they assumed a stance of non-intervention both in politics and war, they thought about the future of Marley and Eldia and Rose to the occasion as necessary."

The Teiber family have the Warhammer Titan with them, so they definitely have some power. Zeke, Reiner and the others will have to travel to Marley to seek the family's aid. It also appears that Zeke and the Marleyan Empire will be taking action soon by returning Reiner to Paradis Island. However, Reiner does not seem all too ecstatic about the idea of going back there.

Fans found out that Reiner and some others were first sent to Paradis Island to get the Founding Titan. During the mission, though, he discovered that he was not supposed to be the Armored Titan. Marcel Galliard admitted that the Armored Titan's powers were initially intended for his brother, Porco. However, Marcel did not want that to happen because he wanted Porco to be safe. As a result, Marcel suggested that the powers should be inherited by Reiner.

The popular Japanese manga created by Hajime Isayama is already far ahead of the anime series of the same name. The animated "Attack on Titan" is only currently in its second season.