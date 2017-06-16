'Attack on Titan' Chapter 95 Spoilers: How Long Can Reiner Braun Stay Loyal to Marley?

There is nothing worse than a villain who truly believes that what he's doing is the right thing. But one who is no longer quite sure his actions are justified by their known causes, like Reiner from the latest chapter of the dark fantasy manga series "Attack on Titan," is in a far worse position to ultimately betray his loyalties.

This month's chapter titled "The Boy Inside the Walls," saw the Marley warriors returning home to their families and Reiner recounting the alleged horrors he had to live with at Paradis as though he's talking about old friends he has left behind. This confuses Gabi, whom the Braun family has been grooming to become the next Armored Titan, inheriting the said Titan power from Reiner after the latter's 13 years are up.

The chapter also shared a glimpse into Reiner's younger years as a boy dreaming of becoming a warrior in order to attain Marleyan status for himself and her mother, hoping that this would finally reunite them with his estranged Marleyan father. But while his biggest asset had always been his unwavering loyalty to Marley, having spent years in Paradis with Eren and the rest of the 104th Cadet Corps may have just shifted something in his perspectives.

What happens now that he has had first-hand proof that the people at Paradis are not as evil as they have been led to think; and that they are really quite alike in that they're all just trying to survive, defending themselves from anything and anyone that poses a real threat to their existence?

The next chapter of the hit manga series by Hajime Isayama comes out in a month's time. What will Reiner's next step be? Fan speculation points to Reiner possibly launching an attack against Marley, whom he seems to view as the real enemy at this point. However, his uncertainties may keep him from doing anything anytime soon. Will he eventually decide to return to Paradis and side with them in the upcoming war?

"Attack on Titan" is serialized monthly in Kodansha's "Bessatsu Shounen Magazine." New chapters can also be read via Crunchyroll Premium and the paid services of Comixology and Amazon.