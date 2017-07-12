'Attack on Titan' Chapter 96 Spoilers: Flashback Into Reiner's Days in Paradis Continues

Kodansha Official Site Promotional banner for “Devour,” the official “Attack on Titan” mobile app available on iTunes.

The Marley Arc narrative continues on the next chapter of the popular monthly manga series "Attack on Titan."

New revelations and truths about the real status of the world have been revealed as the chapters about the Marleyans pile up. Aside from finally revealing the final Titan shifter's name, the previously published 95th chapter also answered fans' question on why Marley would choose to send children to do such a dangerous task.

The 9th and final Titan shifter apparently belongs to a tribe known as the Tybur clan. And this said clan plans to use their status order to boost Eldia's reputation when it's finally time once again to wage an attack on Paradis.

On the other hand, sending children like Bertholdt, Annie, Marcel, and Reiner to retrieve the Founding Titan from Paradis was also revealed to have been an experimental project.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that in order to set Reiner up to inherit the Armored Titan, Marcel had had to lie to discredit his brother and keep him from participating in such a life-threatening project.

Reiner's memories of their early days in Paradis will continue in the next chapter. With it, fans are hoping that his flashbacks will shed more light on the reason why their crew chose to stay on the island for three years instead of the few weeks that was the initial plan. Did he feel guilty for having been saved by Marcel when a mindless Titan came upon their group and ate his friend? Or did he hope, all along, to find the Titan who ate Marcel to take his revenge?

Longtime readers of the manga series know that the mindless Titan who ate Marcel was none other than Ymir. What will their first encounter be like from Reiner's perspective?

More importantly, what will the upcoming chapters reveal about Reiner's current stand on Marley's war against Paradis?

"Attack on Titan" is serialized monthly in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shounen Magazine. New chapters can also be read via Crunchyroll Premium and the paid services of Comixology and Amazon.