'Attack on Titan' Episode 28 Spoilers, Preview: Conny Is Next Soldier to Fight for His Life

After the shocking events in the premiere episode of the new season, things are going to take a turn for the worse in the next episode of "Attack on Titan" season 2.

Facebook/AttackOnTitan Promotional photo for "Attack on Titan"

In the premiere episode, Sasha almost lost her life to a rogue Titan but she was lucky enough to have survived. Spoilers for episode 28 suggest that another character will fight for his life but it remains to be seen if he will suffer the same fate as Sasha. The next soldier to go bloody is Conny, and the official synopsis for the episode hints that the upcoming events will not bode well for him.

The synopsis for the episode reads, "Conny's hometown is empty, and what is left is only a Titan lying on his home's remains. A faint voice reaches Conny's disappointed ears, and it seemed to have come from the Titan... At the same time, the military garrison's first elite unit fights the Titans on the eastern line, and Hannes' countermeasure unit rides along the walls of Wall Rose to find its breach. Their first night comes with an appearance of a giant Titan."

The preview for the episode shows Conny facing off with a gigantic Titan who sits on top of his family's house. Meanwhile, the other members of the Survey Corps are deployed to Ehrmich District to prevent a group of Titans from penetrating the region. Unfortunately, Eren and his fellow soldiers arrive at the district only to discover that the beasts have already entered Wall Rose.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 focuses on Eren as he continues to fight for the freedom of humanity by wiping out all the Titans. Following his bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, he again finds himself in an epic battle against a horde of Titans threatening to enter Wall Rose.