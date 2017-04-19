'Attack on Titan' Episode 29 Spoilers: Reiner's Life in Danger as He Recollects His Past

"Attack on Titan" season 2 just premiered this April but fans have already seen a number of gory scenes. The premiere episode of the new season ended with the unexpected, gruesome death of one of its characters. Since then, the Titans have been anxiously finding ways to quench their thirst for blood. In the upcoming episode, the events in the anime will get gorier than ever.

Facebook/AttackOnTitan Promotional photo for "Attack on Titan"

Spoilers for episode 29 suggest that a brand-new Titan war will take place as the eerie creatures of the Utgard Castle corner the members of the Survey Corps. During the encounter, Reiner's past will suddenly haunt him, putting him in danger.

The synopsis for the episode, titled "Soldier," reads, "While searching for the Titans' breach in the wall, the Scouts arrive at Utgard Castle. Their rest is cut short by Titans who move even under the darkness of night. The Scouts fight back gallantly. As the Titans' invasion presses within the castle, Reiner recollects a scene of his past."

The preview for episode 29 shows the Scouts taking on the Titans one after the other, but the monstrous creatures do not seem to stop coming. The soldiers are totally clueless as to how the creatures are able to breach Wall Rose, but they are determined to stop them from getting in.

While the battle gets closer to Utgard Castle, one Titan challenges Reiner after one of his childhood memories crosses his mind. If Reiner fails to stay on top of the game, he is at risk of transforming into a Titan before they even reclaim Utgard Castle.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 focuses on Eren Jaeger as he continues to fight for humanity's freedom by facing the Titans that threaten his home. Following his bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, he finds himself dealing with a group of new Titans threatening to breach Wall Rose.