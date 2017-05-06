'Attack on Titan' Episode 31 Spoilers: Eren Discovers Something Shocking About His Two Comrades, Transforms Into a Titan

Following an action-packed episode last week, "Attack on Titan" will treat fans to an even more epic episode this week. The upcoming episode of the hit anime series will see a major plot twist, as Eren unexpectedly discovers something shocking about his comrades and is forced to transform into a Titan.

Facebook/AttackOnTitanPromotional photo for "Attack on Titan"

The synopsis for the episode titled "Warrior" reads: "A group of Titans surrounding Uggard Castle were repelled by Ymir's success and the full force of the Survey troops who came to assist. The seriously injured Ymir will be sent to Trost Ward for treatment and the remaining soldiers will continue the Wall Rose repair strategy."

The synopsis also reveals that Hannes, who is supposed to let the others know the location of the holes, reports to his comrades that there are actually no holes. That implies that the Titans inside Wall Rose are not actually from the outside but from the inside. Baffled, Eren opts to wait in Trost Ward.

Avid readers of the "Attack on Titan" manga claim that the upcoming episode is one of the most explosive chapters of the series since this is where Eren will get to confirm the real identity of two of his comrades. The previous episode sparked speculations that Bertolt was a Titan shifter when he tried to bite his hand to draw blood during the battle—a gesture that only Titan shifters make.

The anime series has reached that point in the manga where Reiner confesses that he is the one behind the Armored Titan, and that Bertolt is the Titan shifter responsible for the Colossal Titan. These revelations will take Eren by surprise, prompting him to transform into a Titan as his two comrades kidnap him and attempt to bring him outside Wall Rose.

As Eren battles against the Armored Titan, fans will see how the lead character will deal with his comrades-turned-Titans while trying to abate the infiltration of Wall Rose.