'Attack on Titan' Episode 32 Preview: Eren Engages in Combat With the Armored Titan

The previous episode of "Attack on Titan" season 2 shed light on the true identities of the Colossal and Armored Titans in the most dramatic way. In an unexpected turn of events, it was revealed that two of Eren's friends were actually from the other side.

YouTube/FUNimationA screenshot of the Colossal Titan from the post-apocalyptic, dark fantasy anime series “Attack on Titan.”

Fans of the series know that it took years for the members of the Survey Corps to learn about the Titans who were behind the infiltration of Wall Rose. This explains why it came as a total surprise for them to discover that Bertholdt and Reiner were actually Titan Shifters and that it was they who had caused the creatures to spawn inside the wall.

Episode 31 ended with Eren in his Titan form battling against the Armored Titan and the Survey Corps confronting the Colossal Titan. In the upcoming episode, fans will see how Eren will fare during the battle.

The preview for the upcoming episode shows that the fight will not be easy for Eren, despite him already being in his Titan form. In the video, he seems almost unable to make the best use of his power against the Armored Titan, who happens to be his friend. The clip shows the Armored Titan punching him right off of his feet, causing Eren to stumble. However, although the preview suggests that Eren will have a difficult time taking down the opponent, fans are confident that the Armored Titan will not triumph over him.

After Reiner's shocking confession that he was the Armored Titan and Bertholdt was the Colossal Titan, fans will find out how the Survey Corps, especially Eren, will handle the combat. It is interesting to see how he will uphold his mission to protect humanity now that he knows that two of his friends are actually the enemies that he has long been searching for.

Titled "Closed Combat," the next episode of "Attack on Titan" season 2 is set to air on May 13 in Japan.