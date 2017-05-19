'Attack on Titan' Episode 33 Synopsis, Preview: Mikasa Regains Consciousness, Fights With Armin to Take Eren Back

The recent episodes of "Attack on Titan" focused on the surprising reveal about the Colossal and Armored Titans, with Eren and his crew battling against them to prevent the two from infiltrating Wall Rose and utterly destroying their community. However, now that Eren has been taken away, the upcoming episode will focus on his friend Mikasa.

Facebook/AttackOnTitanPromotional photo for "Attack on Titan"

In episode 32, fans saw how Eren fought the Titans with all his might with the help of the Survey Corps. The boy had a hard time fighting the Colossal and Armored Titans, especially after knowing that they were actually his friends. As the episode ended, Eren was doomed and was unfortunately captured by the Titans.

Based on the synopsis, episode 33, titled "The Hunters," will find Eren now in the hands of the Armored Titan. The aftermath of the battle will be difficult for the rest of the soldiers to deal with, especially since the Colossal Titan will conjure up extreme heat and wind pressure that will cause massive devastation to the remaining members of the Survey Corps.

The synopsis also reveals that as the members of the Survey Corps mourn Eren's capture, Mikasa will wake up after five hours of unconsciousness and will be shocked when she finds out what happened to her friend Eren. She will cry at the thought of him being in captivity. It can be recalled that in the previous episode, Mikasa passed out in the midst of the battle and is thus clueless about the result of the combat.

Meanwhile, the preview for the episode shows Hannes talking to Mikasa and Armin, who are both devastated by what happened to Eren. As the two lose hope, Hannes will encourage them to rise up and fight for their friend so they can get him back.

"Attack on Titan" episode 33 airs on Saturday on Crunchyroll.