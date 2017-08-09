'Attack on Titan' Manga Chapter 96 to Feature Cameos From 'Game of Thrones' Characters

"Attack on Titans" will be featuring some familiar faces in Chapter 96.

Facebook/AttackOnTitan Featured is a promotional image for the "Attack on Titan" franchise.

Reports have confirmed that characters from "Game of Thrones," HBO's TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's best-selling novels, are featured in the latest chapter of the "Attack on Titan" manga.

Characters who have made their way into the manga include Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), The Waif (Faye Marsay) and Margaery (Natalie Dormer).

News of the cameo appearance does not come as a surprise since a lot of people are fans of the fantasy drama. It is also widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. It is also worth noting that "Attack on Titan" creator Hajime Isayama is a huge "Game of Thrones" fan himself.

Crunchyroll pointed out that Isayama is a heavy media consumer and he enjoys discussing it. His interests include Japanese movies, games, manga and anime. He is also fascinated with Western TV programs and movies, which is the main reason why the "Game of Thrones" reference made its way to his manga.

In other related news, it was recently confirmed that an "Attack on Titan" spin-off manga is getting an anime series. Wit Studio is developing a three-part miniseries for "Attack on Titan: Lost Girls."

Published on August 2015, "Attack on Titan: Lost Girls" is a manga based on a novel of the same name. The plot centers on Annie and Mikasa's respective backstories.

Further details about the project are expected to be announced as its premiere draws closer.

For fans who want to catch up on the anime, the third season of "Attack on Titan" is scheduled to hit the small screen sometime in 2018. Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" currently airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.