'Attack on Titan' Mikasa Ackerman Figure Review: Affordable and Passable but Requires Cautious Handling

As one of the most loved characters in the Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan," there was a lot of pressure to get the figure of Mikasa Ackerman right. Todd McFarlane Toys announced the development of the figure back in November 2016, when "Attack on Titan" was gathering up hype for the release of its season 2. With fans' expectations and the popularity of the character all over the world, did McFarlane Toys manage to deliver on its promise of a Mikasa figure worth standing on a collector's shelf?

McFarlane Toys Promotional picture of the figure toy for Mikasa Ackerman.

The Mikasa figure was said to feature the "Attack on Titan" character in 3D. It is seven inches tall, complete with English and Japanese labels of the anime series' title. It features Mikasa in her Scout Regiment uniform, which is fitting considering most of her memorable moments were while she was on duty to save the world from Titans and protect Eren Yeager at all costs.

According to a review by iDigitalTimes, McFarlane Toys delivered in the aesthetical aspect. From her face to her torso to her feet, Mikasa looks as cool as she does in "Attack on Titan" considering its relatively affordable price. The creators of the figure also put a lot of thought into making Mikasa look as if she was in motion, which made it necessary for them to mold her clothes in a certain way. For example, her scarf actually looks like it's being blown by the wind. Considering it was one of the key features of the main character, McFarlane Toys did a good job at highlighting it.

The only thing that collectors could be worried about the Mikasa figure is the dubious packaging which made it hard to take her out without damaging her dual swords or anything that isn't wrapped around her body. The packaging is too simple so it wouldn't be worth displaying it but because taking it out could mean ruining the figure entirely, collectors will have to be cautious with whatever decision they make with the toy. There's also the issue about the subpar painting.

Although the Mikasa figure came with a lot of note-worthy points and disadvantages, for the price $19.99, most fans rated it as average and at most, acceptable.