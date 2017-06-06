'Attack on Titan' New 3DS Game: 'Future Coordinates' to Release This Year

"Attack on Titan" season 2 is currently airing and the anime is once again proving why the series is such a phenomenon. With its story, characters, action and overall theme, "Attack on Titan" has all the ingredients of a great classic. Being a hit in its manga and animation adaptations, the popular series has been made into a lot of merchandise. One of these merchandises is a video game first released in 2013, which surprisingly didn't become much of a hit like the others. As if to prove everybody wrong, Spike Chunsoft revealed a new game for "Attack on Titan" that might just change the fate of the series' game adaptation.

Twitter/Shingeki_3DS_SC Promotional banner from the series' official Twitter page.

Although "Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains" had all the characters and the overall theme of the series, the first game did not fare well with everybody. Fans thought the game did not capture the spirit of the anime and they ended up very disappointed. This made people ask if there would be another game, something that would live up to expectations.

After many years, Spike Chunsoft has finally announced that they are releasing a second game that will be called: "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates." The upcoming title was revealed by the company through a teaser website dedicated to it.

According to reports, "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" will follow the events of the first game. So far, there are no details on the website stating the clear plot of the sequel. However, Siliconera has speculated that based on the teaser website's initial announcement image, "Future Coordinates" might cover "Attack on Titan" season 2's story.

In the teaser website, people will notice a picture behind the text that is similar to one of the episodes in season 2 when the Colossal Titan (Bertholdt Hoover) was last seen before he fell down towards Titan Eren and the Armored Titan (Reiner Braun). If this is true, the game might let players experience the amazing fight scene that happened in the anime.

The first glimpse of "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" will be revealed in a TV ad airing on the next episode of the anime. "Future Coordinates" is said to launch in Japan this year for the Nintendo 3DS.