'Attack on Titan' News: Season 2 Officially Set to Begin on April 1

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After an extended wait that featured rumors of all kinds hinting at different possibilities, at long last, the second season of "Attack on Titan" has finally been given an official release date.

Twitter courtesy of FunimationEren Jaeger is expected to have a big role in the second season of 'Attack on Titan'

Announced by Funimation, the sophomore season of the series will make its eagerly anticipated debut on April 1.

Obviously, given that April 1 is also known by many people as the most prank-friendly of dates, there were a few fans fearful that this could just be some kind of ruse.

A recent report from Comicbook.com noted that this particular bit of news is apparently not a joke, however, and fans will likely be glad to hear that since they have been waiting for new episodes for quite some time now.

Important details about the second season of the series are still being kept under wraps for now, though a brief synopsis does hint at what fans can expect to see.

Via a report from Crunchyroll, show developers have indicated that the upcoming second season of "Attack on Titan" will focus more on Eren Jaeger and his crusade to eliminate the Titans that threaten humanity.

In the process of doing so, Eren will draw upon the powers he possesses to fend off the Titans and hopefully finally win back freedom for the people he cares about. There is no rest for Eren, however, as the Titans keep coming and he will be tasked with taking them on, if he hopes to truly give people a chance at a better life.

According to a recent report from The Inquisitr, the upcoming season may include events from the "Clash of the Titans" arc featured in the manga, so fans can also look forward to seeing that.

More news about the second season of "Attack on Titan" should be made available in the near future.