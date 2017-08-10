'Attack on Titan' News: Show's Manga Spin-Off Getting an Anime Series

Facebook/ Attack on Titan One of the stories of "Attack on Titan: Lost Girls" follows Mikasa in an alternate world where Titans don't exist.

While "Attack on Titan" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than 2018, it has been announced that the anime's manga spin-off, "Attack on Titan: Lost Girls," is getting an anime series, too.

There is no denying that "Attack on Titan" is one of the most popular anime series these days. After its season 2 run ended last June, it was announced that the anime series is returning for its third season run in spring next year.

While waiting for the return of the anime, though, fans can look forward to the release of an original video animation (OVA) of the "Attack on Titan: Lost Girls," which is a spin-off of "Attack on Titan's" manga version. According to reports, Wit Studio is making a 3-part OVA miniseries for the said manga spin-off and will include the "Attack on Titan" manga bundle's volumes 24–26.

To the uninitiated, "Attack on Titan: Lost Girls" was first published in August 2015 and focuses on the respective backstories of Mikasa and Annie. It is composed of three stories, with "Wall Sheena, Goodbye" being the first. In the said story, Annie gets separated during a search mission and discovers a big criminal ring in the Stohess District, placing her secret mission to find the Coordinate for Paradis in jeopardy.

The second story, on the other hand, is titled "Lost in the Cruel World" and casts the spotlight on Mikasa in an alternate universe where the Titans do not exist. Despite being set in a different setting, though, Mikasa still meets Eren and develops a friendship with him.

Finally, the third story features Annie and Mikasa finally meeting each other and is titled "Lost Girls." In this story, the two talk about their military training and what prompted them to join the military.

The three-part OVA will be released on Dec. 8, 2017, April 9, 2018, and Aug. 9, 2019.