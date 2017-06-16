'Attack on Titan' News, Updates: Toonami to Air Season 2 Marathon on July 4th Weekend

Toonami has some good news for "Attack on Titan" fans. The network is giving those who have missed the first few episodes of season 2, which premiered last April, a chance to catch up on their favorite anime series as it hosts an "Attack on Titan" season 2 marathon in July.

Facebook/funimationA promotional image for the dark fantasy anime series “Attack on Titan” featuring the Titan Shifter, Ymir.

After a long hiatus from when its first installment ended, "Attack on Titan" season 2 finally debuted earlier this year.

The last episode of Season 1 aired in 2013, and the extended break that came after that got many fans thinking that the show's next installment might no longer see the light of the day.

However, when the anime series returned with its new season last April, it did not disappoint those who were patiently waiting for it. "Attack on Titan's" comeback season started with a bang when episode 26, which was titled "Beast Titan," featured the brutal death of soldier Mike Zacharias.

According to reports, the marathon will take place on the July 4th weekend and will cover episode 26 until episode 34, which is titled "Opening." The latter is expected to set the stage for the final battle between the Titans and humans, which will reportedly span the last three episodes of the season.

On its official Facebook page, Toonami announced: "BBQ, fireworks, and titans! Kick off your Fourth of July weekend with an Attack on Titan marathon. On July 1, we're showing episodes 26 – 34 from 11pm – 3:30a!"

As announced, the marathon will cover all the original episodes that have already been dubbed over in English. Since the English-dubbed versions are usually released four weeks after the originals, episode 34, which aired last May 27, will have already been dubbed over in English by June 24.

"Attack on Titan" season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The final Japanese episode of season 2 is set to air on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Crunchyroll or Funimation.