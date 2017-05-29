'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Ymir's Backstory to Be Explored; Is She Gearing Up For Another Self-Sacrificing Act?

More of a certain character's backstory is coming on the next episode of the dark fantasy series "Attack on Titan." What plan is Ymir about to hatch in order give Eren and herself a chance to escape?

Facebook/funimationA screenshot of main protagonist Eren Jaeger from the dark fantasy anime series “Attack on Titan.”

In the upcoming 10th episode of the second season, which is also the 35th overall episode of the series, the Scout Regiment members sent to rescue Eren is closing in, fully intent on retrieving their comrade from the traitorous Titan shifters Reiner and Bertholdt. Are the scouts about to suffer another loss for the sake of getting Eren back, or will Eren and Ymir themselves be able to devise an escape plan of their own?

The official trailer for the episode titled "Children" shows a scene wherein Reiner has Eren in a chokehold, seemingly intent on rendering his captive unconscious as Connie and the rest of the Scout Regiment continue on their quest to find their captured friend.

But Eren and Ymir will also find themselves plotting a possible escape plan of their own using their omnidirectional mobility (ODM) gear. However, when memories of her past begin flooding into her mind, Ymir comes up with another potentially better plan. Will this plan give both Eren and Ymir a chance to escape their captors, or will one of them end up staying behind in order to give the other a much higher chance of surviving the subsequent chase?

Ymir's past and emotions are set to be explored in the upcoming episode, and may even shed some light on the reasons behind her seeming devotion to Christa. Could it really be plain love, or is there a much deeper importance to Christa's overall survival?

Some fans on Reddit's official "Attack on Titan" forum speculate that Christa may indeed serve a much higher purpose in the scheme of things, and this could be the reason why, aside from Ymir, Reiner, Bertholdt, and Pastor Nick have also shown interest in her.

Aside from the true importance of Christa's identity, the series still has a handful of other mysteries to resolve in the remaining few episodes of the second season. Questions like "Where is Reiner, Bertholdt, and Ymir's so-called hometown?" and "What is the Beast Titan's end game?" are still up in the air with no clear promise of getting answered soon. Which mysteries will ultimately be resolved and which ones will be left for another yet unannounced season to tackle?

"Attack on Titan" season 2 episode 10 airs on Saturday, June 3, in various broadcasting networks in Japan. The episode will also be available online via Crunchyroll, FUNimation, Anime Lab and Hulu.