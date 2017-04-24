'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Ymir and Christa's True Identities to Be Revealed in 'Historia'

Yet another Titan shifter has revealed herself and quickly made it clear where her loyalties lie. Will the mystery behind Ymir's true nature be further revealed in the next episode of "Attack on Titan"?

Facebook/funimation A screenshot of Ymir and Christa from the second season of the anime series "Attack on Titan."

The ruins of Utgard Castle bore witness to what would have been the final stand of the combined crew of Gelgar and Nanaba's teams, had it not been for Ymir's game-changing decision to unleash the Titan power within her and turn into what's about to become her fellow trainees' last salvation. Will she be strong enough to keep what's left of her team alive until the Scouts from Ehrmich District to arrive? Or will her name eventually end up in the growing list of war casualties?

The trailer for the next episode shows Ymir's Titan form nimbly taking out one mindless Titan at a time as her fellow trainees watch in utter disbelief atop Utgard Castle. It seems that the upcoming episode will also be showing scenes from Ymir and Christa's past, right at the time when they were training on a snowy mountain and made a powerful promise to each other to live a life that they can be proud of.

What significance does this promise have to Christa's life, and why does Ymir think it's important that her friend remembers? How will it change the outcome of this battle if and when Christa does gain her memory of this particular point in her life? Is another member of the 104th Cadet Corps about to lose her life as a consequence of the Beast Titan's machinations?

The title of the episode, "Historia," is a huge giveaway on what's about to happen for fans who are also following the manga series that inspired the anime. Meanwhile, fans who are only watching the anime may be surprised at the revelations that will be exposed in the 30th episode of the series.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 airs on Saturdays in various broadcasting networks in Japan and can be streamed online via Crunchyroll, FUNimation, Anime Lab and Hulu.