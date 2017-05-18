'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Episode 8 Rumors: Upcoming Episode to Be Relatively Peaceful

After the shocking revelations and action-packed scenes featured in the past two episodes of "Attack on Titan" season 2, it is said that this week's episode of the popular anime series will be a generally peaceful one as members of the Survey Corps will deal with the effects of the attack of Colossal and Armored Titans.

Facebook/Shingeki No Kyojin"Attack on Titan" season 2 episode 8 is said to be relatively peaceful as compared to episodes 6 and 7.

Last week's episode 7 of "Attack on Titan" season 2 offered one of the most action-packed episodes of the popular anime series as it featured Eren going against Armored and Colossal Titans, who have been revealed to be Reiner and Bertolt, respectively, in episode 6. However, at the end of the episode, fans were left at the edge of their seats as it was shown that the forces of the two Titans were too much for Eren to handle.

According to recent reports, though, this week's upcoming episode will not be as action-packed and thrilling as the two previous episodes of "Attack on Titan" season 2. Allegedly, episode 8 will feature the members of the Survey Corps dealing with the aftermath of Eren's abduction.

Nonetheless, some say that while "Attack on Titan" season 2 episode 8 may be less thrilling as the previous two, it may pave the way for more action-packed and interesting episodes as it features the Survey Corps' determination to capture Armored and Colossal Titan. Allegedly, this will lead to Captain Erwin Smith's noble act, Hannes' redemption, and the revelation of the Coordinate.

However, if other sources are to be believed, "Attack on Titan" season 2 episode 8 will just be as riveting and entertaining as the two past episodes. Allegedly, this week's episode will feature the Survey Corps heading toward the Titan Forest to rescue Eren, and Captain Erwin Smith losing an arm in the process.

Will "Attack on Titan" season 2 episode 8 really be devoid of action? Will it simply be a prelude to more action-packed future episodes?

Find out when the upcoming episode airs this Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. EDT on various broadcast networks in Japan.

The anime can also be streamed on Crunchyroll, FUNimation, Anime Lab, and Hulu on the same day.