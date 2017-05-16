'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: Mikasa Risks Her Life for Eren in 'The Hunters'

Mikasa finds herself in a perilous position on the next episode of "Attack on Titan." Is Eren about to lose one of his most trusted allies?

Attack on Titan Official SitePromotional poster for the upcoming season 3 of the popular anime series “Attack on Titan”

The previous episode saw the fierce battle between Eren and the Armored Titan, who turned out to be none other than his former friend, Reiner, from the 104th Cadet Corp. But just when it seemed that Eren was finally gaining ground in the battle, by using the technique he learned from watching Annie fight and listening to his fellow Scouts, something unexpected happened that could potentially put an end to the ongoing battle right then and there.

The Colossal Titan suddenly tipped over from the wall and began its deadly descent towards where Eren and the Armored Titan were struggling on the ground. The official preview for the episode teases that Mikasa will be gravely injured by the fall and that Hannes will be running to her side, putting himself in danger as well.

However, it seems that before the battle's bloody conclusion is revealed, the episode will be featuring flashbacks into Mikasa and Armin's earlier days with Eren and how they came to their lifelong goals of protecting their friend despite his reckless behaviors. They want nothing more than to stand by Eren's side through thick and thin, and they have always been shown to be capable of fulfilling that task.

But just how far will the two of them be willing to take this life purpose? Will they be protecting Eren even at the expense of their own lives, knowing that Eren will also be doing the same for them? Will Eren be able to recover from the shock of the Colossal Titan's fall soon enough to keep Mikasa away from trouble?

Also, was the Armored Titan's wailings meant for the Colossal Titan, or will it end up serving a more gruesome purpose in the upcoming episode? Has the Armored Titan just called out for reinforcement? Will the Scouts finally get their first sighting of the mysterious Beast Titan soon?

"Attack on Titan" season 2 currently airs on Saturdays in various broadcasting networks in Japan and can be streamed online via Crunchyroll, FUNimation, Anime Lab and Hulu.