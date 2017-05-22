'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Eren and Reiner to Clash; Beast Titan to Make Another Appearance?

Eren has been kidnapped and everybody's banding up to retrieve him on the next episode of the dark fantasy anime series "Attack on Titan."

Facebook/funimationWhat lengths will Mikasa and Armin have to take in order to save Eren on the next episode of “Attack on Titan” season 2?

The previous episode saw Eren getting abducted by the Armored and Colossal Titans, who also happened to be his former allies Reiner and Bertholdt, respectively. It did not help at all that he's also in the company Ymir, another Titan shifter whose loyalty he could not yet be certain of. Will he be able to rely on Ymir and find a way to escape their captors?

It seems that Ymir will at least be level-headed enough to stop Eren from challenging Reiner in another death match. In the official trailer for the next episode titled "Opening," Eren, who has since healed himself from his previous injuries, seems so upset to find himself within the giant forest that he attempts another transformation.

Ymir, also fully healed, is on hand to stop him from doing such a drastic move. However, this will not be enough to keep Eren from letting his emotions clash with those of Reiner, who looks like he may actually be regretting what he did at one point of the trailer. But this violent clash of tempers will have to be resolved once and for all, not just for their sakes, but also for the sake of the everyone who has lost their lives.

The preview also reveals that the Beast Titan will be making another appearance. Just what is the Beast Titan's goal? Could Reiner and Bertholdt have been acting on the Beast Titan's orders?

In the previous episode, the Scout Regiment and the Military Police have gathered together to try and rescue Eren from the giant forest — all of them seemingly ready to risk their lives for it. Will they be forced into yet another battle with the horde of Titans that have mysteriously appeared inside the walls? Or will they finally come face to face with the foreboding Beast Titan who seems to have masterminded it all?

"Attack on Titan" season 2 currently airs every Saturday in various broadcasting networks in Japan and can be streamed online via Crunchyroll, FUNimation, Anime Lab and Hulu.