'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Eren Faces the Titan That Killed His Mother

When the first season of "Attack on Titan" ended its run, fans had to wait a long time for the hit anime series to return for its second season. Now that the season 2 finale is already here, fans can expect the Survey Corps to brace up for more challenges ahead of them.

Facebook/AttackOnTitanPromotional photo for "Attack on Titan"

Since the premiere episode of its second installment, the series has followed Eren and the Survey Corps as they learned more information about the greatest enemies of humanity. Throughout the season, the series surprised fans with explosive revelations involving the true identity of some of Eren's friends. After learning that some of the members of the Survey Corps were actually Titans, the season finale will find Eren facing one of the Titans he had previously stumbled upon.

The synopsis for "Attack on Titan" season 2 finale revealed that the legion of Titans brought by Erwin will strike back against the Armored Titan, thus the Survey Corps will be able to get Eren back. However, just when they were about to leave, the Armored Titan will summon another Titan. Surprisingly, this one is familiar to Eren because it was the same Titan that ate his mother half a decade ago. Triggered, Eren will channel his inner Titan and fights the enemy to avenge his mother's death.

The events in the season finale cover the 50th chapter of the "Attack on Titan" manga titled "Scream." In the episode, fans will see Eren unlock his new power as he calls on the other Titans and controls them in his favor, asking them to devour the Titan that killed his mother. In the comics, this power comes from the Coordinate, Eren's powerful weapon which Marley has long been looking for.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 with English subtitles is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.