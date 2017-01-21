'Attack on Titan' Season 2 News: Warner Bros. Planning to Work on a Live-Action Adaptation

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are now focusing on what is to come when "Attack on Titan" season 2 arrives in a few months. However, the attention may soon be diverted to Warner Bros.

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2/FacebookShingeki no Kyojin Season 2 Facebook image. Aug. 7, 2015.

Based on an exclusive report by Deadline, the film giant is planning to create a live-action version of "Attack on Titan." According to the report, WB is in talks to have David Heyman bring the movie to life. Heyman is the man behind "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Aside from the latest "Harry Potter" film, Heyman was also the one who produced all the other installments in the franchise. It is said that Warner Bros. is also in the process of seeking the rights to "Attack on Titan." Both Heyman and WB have yet to confirm the report.

If Warner Bros. officially gets the feature rights for the franchise, fans are in for a huge year. "Attack on Titan" season 2 is coming this April, and if talks for the alleged live-action film version are settled, the franchise will see huge returns in 2017.

Meanwhile, a supposed recut trailer for "Attack on Titan" season 2 started making its rounds online earlier this month. According to Comic Book, Twitter user @LilyrRZ posted footage of what could be an edited trailer for the upcoming installment.

In the short clip, there are two new scenes that were not featured in the official trailer. One of the scenes shows Mikasa and a group of Titans who have amazing speed. The rumored "Attack on Titan" season 2 teaser has yet to be officially confirmed as a release from Wit Studio or Production I.G.

Previous plot theories suggested that the upcoming season will most likely feature Eren's exploration of his father's - who happens to be Grisha Yeager - underground laboratory. It is also expected that the Beast Titan, as introduced in the official trailer for the new installment, will be heavily focused on.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 is slated for release sometime April 2017.