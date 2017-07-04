'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Gets Premiere Date; Erwin to Overthrow the Government, to Make Historia the New Queen?

"Attack on Titan" official website A promotional photo for "Attack on Titan."

"Attack on Titan" fans may not have to wait too long before they see Eren Yeager (voiced by Yuki Kaji), Mikasa Ackerman (voiced by Yui Ishikawa) and Armin Alert (voiced by Marina Inoue) in another adventure.

At the 2017 Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California, Funimation has announced that "Attack on Titan" will return for a third season in spring 2018, Comic Book reported. Along with the announcement, the giant company also released the first teaser trailer for the animated series.

While the 15-second video does not feature an actual footage, it gave fans a brief glimpse of what is going to happen once "Attack on Titan" returns. The video shows bloody battle scenes and potential new villains.

Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that "Attack on Titan" season 3 will cover the sixth story arc of the original manga series called "The Uprising Arc."

In "The Uprising Arc," the situation inside the Walls becomes critical after Pastor Nick's (voiced by Tomohisa Aso) sudden death and a subsequent attempt to kidnap Eren and Historia Reiss, also known as Krista Lenz (voiced by Shiori Mikami). Realizing that the monarchy's actions greatly endanger humankind, the 13th commander of the Survey Corps Erwin Smith (voiced by Daisuke Ono) begins his plan — the plan to overthrow the government and make Historia the new queen.

Commander Erwin recounts the events of his childhood and how his father was executed for getting close to a truth the government wanted to be hidden. In view of his father's theories and the evidence they gathered concerning the Titans, the Walls, and Eren's powers, Erwin concludes that 107 years ago, the memories of mankind were altered to erase knowledge of the outside world. But, will Commander Erwin and the rest of those involved successfully carry out that plan?