'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Release Date News: All Set for 2018

"Attack on Titan" season 3 has just been announced by Wit Studio. Fans are overjoyed and surprised by this sudden notice. This time, though, how many years will they have to wait?

Twitter/anime_shingeki The season 3 announcement was confirmed by the anime's Twitter account.

Good news for "Attack on Titan" fans, as Wit Studio, the animators in charge of the series, will no longer make everybody wait. The studio has just announced the decision via the anime itself in the last episode of "Attack on Titan" season 2 titled "Scream." At the end of the episode, season 3 was teased, which was later confirmed by the anime's Twitter page releasing a picture with the year 2018, confirming an "Attack on Titan" season 3 2018 release.

Many fans were overjoyed by the sudden news. A lot of them have been wondering about "Attack on Titan" season 3 even before episode 12 came out. This is due to the fact that it took years for the second season to be released; with some people even saying that they are lucky if there will even be a third season in the future. With the latest announcement, fans are very much satisfied.

However, despite giving an "Attack on Titan" season 3 2018 release news, the animation studio did not reveal a specific date. Fans will just have to wait for more information in the future.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 opened with Eren and the rest of the corps fresh out from the fight with Annie's Titan form. As the story progresses, the truth about the Titan walls was discovered, more titans appeared from the inside of the wall itself, and the highlight of the season: the true identity of the Colossal and the Armored Titan. Aside from these highlights, another important character in the manga was finally introduced in the anime — the Beast Titan.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 may not have a specific release date yet, but the anime is definitely coming back in 2018.