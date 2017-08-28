'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Rumors: Anime to Adapt Manga's 'Uprising' Story Arc

"Attack on Titan" official site

While "Attack on Titan" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than spring next year, it is already speculated that it will feature the "Uprising" story arc from its manga counterpart.

There is no denying that the "Uprising" story arc of "Attack on Titan" is considered to be one of the tense-filled story arcs featured in the manga. After all, it is in this story arc where it is revealed that Krista's real name is Historia Reiss, who is the rightful heir to throne, and Captain Erwin Smith led a revolt to place Historia in the throne.

With Historia's secret finally revealed in season 2, it is believed more and more that it is likely, indeed, for "Attack on Titan" season 3 to feature the "Uprising" story arc. After all, the said story arc is already overdue for an anime adaptation as, way prior to the release of "Attack on Titan" season 2, it was already rumored that the then-upcoming season of the globally popular anime series would partly run on the said storyline.

While rumors claiming that "Attack on Titan" season 3 will feature the "Uprising" story arc is nothing short of exciting, unfortunately, nothing is confirmed at the moment. What is certain, though, is that Historia's role in the "Attack on Titan" universe is big as evidenced in the recently released "Attack on Titan: Character Directory Guidebook," which comes with detailed description of characters in the "Attack on Titan" universe, including Historia.

"Initially 'a high-class person but able to get into the Top 10 of the Training Corps' vague sort of image. But in the end, Historia surpasses that meta-type element and matures, and become a character (that I) liked," goes a portion of the description by "Attack on Titan" creator, Hajime Isayama, of Historia Reiss in "Attack on Titan: Character Directory Guidebook."

Will "Attack on Titan" season 3 really adopt the "Uprising" story arc from the manga? If it does, will it mean Historia will be a major character next season?

Fans can only speculate for now.