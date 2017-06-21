'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Spoilers: Battle of Shiganshina, Uprising Arc to Be Featured?

"Attack on Titan" season 2 ended with Eren revealing his powers of the founding titan as well as a glimpse of Zeke, the Beast Titan. So while those who read the manga may well be acting all smug, here is what to expect when season 3 returns next year.

twitter/anime_shingekiThe season 3 announcement was confirmed by the anime's Twitter account.

Pretty much everything that can be divulged has been revealed in "AoT" season 2. Fans learned the history of the walls, the royal family, and the titans. Now the titans are no longer the main antagonists but rather the other titan shifters.

Anyone who has read the manga knows this leads to the uprising arc, where they fight against the government to put Historia in power. This is expected to reveal more about real state of their world and Eren's newfound titan powers.

There has yet to be confirmation whether "Attack on Titan" season 3 will cover just the Uprising Arc but also the Return to Shiganshina arc. However, there have been reports that the next season will include more episodes, so fans can expect both story arcs to be squeezed into season 3.

One more thing that is very important next season is the revelation, to Eren at least, regarding the origins of Grisha Yeager. Should it include the Return to Shiganshina Arc, it would inevitably lead to the Yaeger family basement, where the truth about Grisha's past lies.

Season 3 will also likely reveal details about Marley, aka Bertholdt , Reiner, and Annie's "hometown" and its government. It is also possible that fans will see another titan shifter aside from the ones revealed in season 1 and season 2.

Next season will reveal more about the world of "AoT" than previous seasons. Manga readers are obviously an exception and are only waiting to have their favorite scenes animated. Be sure to catch "Attack on Titan" season 3 when it returns next year.